Residents urged to report sightings of suspicious vehicle in Offaly

Residents around North Offaly are being urged to contact gardaí to report sightings of a suspicious vehicle seen in the area on Thursday afternoon, September 6.

Gardaí issued a community alert on Thursday warning of a 08-G Toyota Dyna van acting suspiciously around the Cappincur area, just outside Tullamore.

The alert stated that the occupants of the vehicle were offering services.

Gardaí told people to be alert for the vehicle and to report sightings.

Sightings can be reported to Tullamore Garda Station on 05793-27600.