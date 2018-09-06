Gardaí investigating theft of cash from car in Offaly

Gardaí in Offaly are investigating after a sum of cash was stolen from a car on Wednesday, September 5.

The incident occurred in Cloghan when thieves broke into a car to steal a significant sum of money. It's understood the cash had earlier been withdrawn from a bank by the victim.

Gardaí say no arrests have been made but investigations are ongoing.

Gardaí have also reiterated a warning to people to avoid leaving cash in their vehicles and to avoid carrying large sums of cash if possible.