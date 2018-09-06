Almost 50 patients awaiting a bed at Tullamore Hospital today

The Midlands Regional Hospital in Tullamore is the most overcrowded hospital in the country today according to the latest Trolley Watch figures from the INMO.

The figures show that, as of this morning, September 6, 47 patients were awaiting admission to the hospital. Of that figure, 36 were on trolleys while 11 were in already full wards.

The figures for Thursday are a slight increase on Monday when Tullamore had 42 patients awaiting a bed.

Nationally on Thursday, there were 403 patients on trolleys with 27 in Mullingar and 10 in Portlaoise, meaning a massive 84 of the nationwide total of 403 awaiting a bed were in the Midlands.

Cork University Hospital had 30 patients on trolleys while Letterkenny University Hospital also had 30.