Garda warning issued following sheep kill in Offaly

Gardaí have made an appeal to dog owners after a number of sheep were killed on an Offaly farm.

Two sheep were killed on a property in Cloghan this week and gardaí believe the damage was caused by an uncontrolled dog.

Gardaí are now asking dog owners in the area and across the region to keep their dogs under control.

They said people can not assume that they can "let them out and that they will stay around the house." Laois-Offaly Crime Prevention Officer, Sgt. Graham Kavanagh made the appeal on Thursday morning

Any information on stray dogs near livestock can be reported to local Garda Stations.