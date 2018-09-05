Chronic overcrowding continues at Tullamore Hospital today

The Midlands Regional Hospital in Tullamore remains one of the worst hospitals in the country for patients on trolleys today according to the latest Trolley Watch figures from the INMO.

The figures show that, as of this morning, September 5, 39 patients were awaiting admission to the hospital. Of that figure, 29 were on trolleys while ten were on trolleys on already full wards.

The figures for Wednesday are a slight decrease on Monday when Tullamore was the most overcrowded hospital in the country with 42 patients awaiting a bed.

Nationally there were 449 patients on trolleys with 18 in Mullingar and 10 in Portlaoise.

Cork University Hospital had 41 patients on trolleys while University Hospital Limerick had 46.