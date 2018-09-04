Offaly County Council prosecute householder who hired 'man with van' to dump rubbish

Offaly County Council has successfully prosecuted a householder in Kildare for illegal dumping on the Offaly side of Portarlington.

The council was in court in Naas on Tuesday morning where they took legal action against a householder in Newbridge who they say paid a “man in a van” €500 to clear out his garden.

The man in the van eventually ended up dumping the waste in Portarlington.

The householder did not provide any detail as to who he gave the waste to, and was therefore prosecuted under Section 32 of the Waste Management Act for giving his waste to an unauthorised person.

He pleaded guilty and the judge fined him €350 and €507 in costs, according to Offaly County Council.

The council hope this case will teach others a lesson about the responsible disposal of rubbish.

"Ask your waste collector for their waste collection permit. If they can’t provide one you look for one who can at www.nwcpo.ie," Offaly County Council said.