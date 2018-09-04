'Bustling city' taking shape near Tullamore as Ploughing Championships near

A 'bustling city' is coming together on the outskirts of Tullamore as preparations continue at pace to the 2018 National Ploughing Championships.

Despite the inclement weather in 2017, the event in Screggan broke attendance records with a record breaking number of 112,500 people attended the opening day alone.

The green field site is currently in the process of being transformed with hundreds of trades stands and much more being erected.

The National Ploughing Championships take place this year from September 18 to September 20.