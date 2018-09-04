Strong reaction to Offaly councillor's welcome of Donald Trump's Irish visit

There has been a strong reaction on social media to RENUA Ireland leader and Offaly County Councillor John Leahy saying he would like to welcome US President Donald Trump to Ireland.

It was announced on Friday that Donald Trump would visit Ireland in November, stopping over in Dublin and Clare where he owns the Doonbeg golf resort and hotel.

Leahy slammed what he called "the hypocrisy and political opportunism that has informed the actions and responses of other parties and in particular the Independent Alliance."

"It's time our dated political elite abandoned the sixties and their little college rebellions and behaved like mature adults," Leahy blasted.

He suggested that they should note Mr Trump is "the democratically elected leader of America" and welcome him to Ireland during his brief visit.

There has been a mixed response to Leahy's comments on social media and you can see a sample below:

Lorraine Dormer said, "John would welcome the Devil himself if it got his name in the papers. Ego as big as Trump," but Seamus McCann commented, "It's the President he would be welcoming not Trump."

Dermot Flynn commented: "Well said, John Leahy. For once a politician stands up against the elite politicians or should I say muppets in the current government," but Bridget Jones said we shouldn't welcome Trump, saying, "No way leave him where he is."



Fellow Offaly County Councillor, Sinn Féin's Brendan Killeavy added, "I understand John is just trying to be different and stand out from the crowd but my God what a silly thing to come out with."

Seamus Moloney Snr advised, "John you would want to wake up, you won't be going anywhere if you keep this up. He is probably the worst man to ever stand in shoe leather," to which Amanda Kennedy replied, "Will you ever stop. Good man, John, and Trump is welcome here."



Dermot Flynn said, "Why don't you 'anti Trumpers' protest when Brussels pick up their monthly cheque from the irish taxpayers who are now paying the price for arrogant politicians and bankers."





Pat Shortall added, "I dont like him [Trump] I think he is a horrible person but he holds a lot of power so just say hello, you are very welcome and think what ever you like in your own mind. There will be nothing gained by protesting."



Sarah Shortall concluded, "If the Pope is welcome Trump should be welcome, no point being hypocrites."

You can see more reaction over at the Offaly Express Facebook page.

