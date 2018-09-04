Offaly crash victim named locally as funeral details announced

The victim of Monday afternoon's fatal road crash near Ballinagar has been named locally as Ballycommon man Gerard (Gerry) Betson.

The man died when his van hit a wall on the local Ballinagar to Tullamore road at approximately 3pm on Monday, September 4.

The accident came less than 48 hours after a pedestrian was killed on the Clara Road in Tullamore late on Saturday night having been struck by a car.

Gerry is predeceased by his father Sean and nephew Jason. He will be sadly missed by his loving mother Margaret, sisters Patsy, Margaret and Frances, brothers John-Joe and Brendan, in-laws, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Funeral Arrangements

Reposing at O'Reilly's Funeral Home, Harbour Street, Tullamore, on Wednesday evening from 6pm until Rosary at 8pm. Removal on Thursday morning to St Francis of Assisi and St. Brigid's Church, Ballycommon, arriving for Funeral Mass at 11am. Burial after Mass in the adjoining cemetery.

______________________________________________________________________________________________________

