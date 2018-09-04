Lucky winner drives home Ford Ecosport in Tullamore Credit Union Members Draw

The winner of a brand new Ford Ecosport has been chosen in the latest Tullamore Credit Union Members Draw

Deirdre Conway from Knock, Daingean was the lucky who will take home the new car. The draw took place on September 1 and the next draw takes place in December.

All members of Tullamore Credit Union may enter the draw at any time. Once you sign up for the draw, you are entered in all future draws until you sign out. Cost of entry €10 per draw. Find out more details at www.tullamorecu.ie

The 35 lucky winners of €1,000 each were:

1 Eileen Commerford, Charleville Road, Tullamore, Co. Offaly.

2 Andrew Lambe, Rahan Road, Tullamore, Co. Offaly.

3 Anne Spain, Cappincur Road, Tullamore, Co. Offaly.

4 Ann Walsh, Kiladerry, Daingean, Co. Offaly.

5 Sean & Carmel Heeney, Brookfeild, St. O’Hara, Tullamore, Co. Offaly.

6 Padraic & Noreen Feeney, No 1 Eiscir Head Road, Arden Road, Tullamore, Co. Offaly.

7 Esther Dempsey, Carton, Durrow, Tullamore, Co. Offaly.

8 Paddy & Ann Marie Cunniffe, 4 Arbutus Court, Tullamore, Co. Offaly.

9 Thomas O’Keefe, Kilcoursey Clara, Co. Offaly.

10 Anne Crombie, The Diamonds, Knockballyboy, Daingean, Co. Offaly.

11 Mairead Corcoran, Riverstreet, Ballycumber, Co. Offaly.

12 Dylan Martin, Wood of O Cottage, Wood of O, Tullamore, Co. Offaly.

13 Doris Sheehan, 13 Park Ave, Tullamore, Co. Offaly.

14 Dean Coady, 6 Mount Bolus, Tullamore, Co. Offaly.

15 Olive Heffernan, 25 Ballin Ri, Collins Lane, Tullamore, Co. Offaly.

16 Ann Beatty, Ballycrumlin, Ballinagar, Tullamore, Co. Offaly.

17 Cathal Maher, Ballycommon, Tullamore, Co. Offaly.

18 Shane Buggy, Aharney, Tullamore, Co. Offaly.

19 Olive Mannion, Streamstown View, Killyon, Birr, Co. Offaly.

20 Michael Hickey, 48 Droim Liath, Collins Lane, Tullamore, Co. Offaly.

21 Michael Gorman, 18 Riverside Cottages, Templeogue, Dublin 6

22 Margaret Kelly, Jordanstown, Ballynacargy, Co. Westmeath.

23 Stephen Coughlan, Kilcoursey, Clara, Co. Offaly.

24 Muhammad Saqib, 39 Spollenstown Wood, Tullamore, Co. Offaly.

25 Noleen McMahon, Hallsfarm, Kilbeggan, Co. Westmeath.

26 David & Anna Maher, 67 Arden Vale, Tullamore, Co. Offaly.

27 Lisa Larkin, Killurin, Tullamore, Co. Offaly.

28 Ann Cantwell, Tullybeg, Rahan, Co. Offaly.

29 Sandra Condron, Newtown, Rahan, Tullamore, Co. Offaly.

30 Margaret Scully, Killoughey, Blueball, Tullamore, Co. Offaly.

31 Edel Hayes, Cumber, Kinnity, Co. Offaly.

32 Gary Preston, Bog View, Bracklin Big, Kilbeggan, Co. Westmeath.

33 Dorothy Halligan, Asley Court, Tullamore, Co. Offaly.

34 Bernadette Kennedy, Kiladerry, Daingean, Co. Offaly.

35 Noel Dunne, 83 Arden Vale, Tullamore, Co, Offaly.