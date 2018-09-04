'Emergency Road Closure' in force on Offaly road

Offaly County Council has announced an emergency road closure in an Offaly Town.

For urgent Health & Safety reasons, Downshire Drive, off St Francis Street in Edenderry leading to Edenderry Shopping Centre will be closed for the majority of this week up to an including Friday, September 7. The road is being closed in order to carry out urgent repairs to the block paved road.

The road is used mainly by those heading to schools and also to the shopping centre.