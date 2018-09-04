Gardaí appeal for help in finding teenager missing on Offaly border

Gardaí are seeking the public's help in tracing the whereabouts of Devin Quinn, 17 years, who is missing from the Moate area of Westmeath, not far from the Offaly border.

The teenager has been missing since August 27.

He is described as being 5'5", with brown hair, of slim build with blue eyes.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact Gardai in Moate on 090 648 1106.

