Offaly councillor to roll out welcome mat for Donald Trump on Irish visit

RENUA Ireland leader and Offaly County Councillor John Leahy has said he would like to welcome US President Donald Trump to Ireland.

It was announced on Friday that Donald Trump would visit Ireland in November, stopping over in Dublin and Clare where he owns the Doonbeg golf resort and hotel.

Leahy slammed what he called "the hypocrisy and political opportunism that has informed the actions and responses of other parties and in particular the Independent Alliance."

"It's time our dated political elite abandoned the sixties and their little college rebellions and behaved like mature adults," Leahy blasted.

He suggested that they should note Mr Trump is "the democratically elected leader of America."

"He was elected because, unlike the elitist Hillary Clinton, he listened to the voices and concerns of the American equivalent of those who get up early in the morning," he remarked.

"For those who cannot get over it, they might consider why it is that so many working people rejected Hillary Clinton."

"We can only presume that in the case of Labour, the Greens, the Social Democrats and their allies that they have a similar attitude to working people in Ireland," Leahy claimed.

"Little in their past acts and current attitudes suggest otherwise. There are many elements of Mr Trump's policies we disagree with," the RENUA Leader stated, going on to say, "but to treat him like some form of international war criminal is juvenile adolescent politics."

"We respect the office of President and we respect those who voted for him," Cllr Leahy continued.

"Those who are mature politicians realise we need, particularly in the context of a world being shaped by Brexit, to maintain warm relations with one of the world’s economic super-powers."

"We also need to build close relations with America to ensure we develop a solution to our lost exiles. Protest is a legitimate response to state visits but real politicians engage in dialogue to bring our country forward," he concluded.

