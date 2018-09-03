Man killed in single-vehicle Offaly crash

A man has died in a single-vehicle road crash on the local road between Ballinagar and Tullamore at Toberleheen.

Gardaí attended the scene of the fatal road traffic collision at approximately 3:20pm on Monday, September 3 on the Tullamore to Ballinagar road.

A male was pronounced dead at the scene. The road is currently closed and local diversions are in place. Investigations are continuing. No further information is available at this time.

Anyone with information can contact Tullamore Garda Station on 057 9327600, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.

______________________________________________________________________________________________________

If you have a story for us, sports news, an event happening in your area, or if you want to submit pictures or videos, contact the Offaly Express team via email to justin.kelly@iconicnews.ie, or through our Facebook.