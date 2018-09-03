Funeral details announced for beloved Offaly teacher following sudden death

Funeral arrangements have been released for beloved Tullamore teacher Nigel Brennan following his on untimely passing on Monday morning.

Sacred Heart School in Tullamore confirmed the school's tragic loss saying, "It is with great regret that we inform you that our esteemed colleague and teacher Nigel Brennan has passed away in his sleep this morning. RIP."

Mr Brennan was a Tullamore native and was a hugely popular teacher in the school. His tragic passing will be keenly felt by the staff, parents and current and past pupils alike.

He is survived by his wife Pauline McKenna, his children Fiadh and Tom, parents Ronan and Ann and dear brother Caleb.

Funeral Arrangements

Reposing at his home on Tuesday from 4pm until Rosary that night at 8pm. Removal on Wednesday morning to the Church of the Assumption, Tullamore, arriving for Funeral Mass at 10am. Burial after Mass in Clonminch Cemetery, Tullamore. House private on Wednesday morning, please.

