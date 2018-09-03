Carol Nolan expresses 'concern' over Offaly Post Office closures

Offaly Independent TD, Carol Nolan, has expressed concern over the imminent closure of five Post Offices in Offaly.

Last week, An Post revealed that the Post Offices in Moneygall, Walsh Island, Mount Lucas, Pullough and Geashill would be closed.

On Monday, Deputy Nolan stated that she was very concerned over the potential closures of post offices in both Laois and Offaly.

"Our post offices are a central, basic and vital part of many rural towns and villages throughout this state. It is unacceptable that the government are standing idly by when urgent action and fulfilment of their obligations is required by rural communities which have borne the brunt of too many cuts to basic services over the last few years," she said.

Nolan called on Deputy Naughten and the government to "honour the fact that a motion calling for a 5-year holding plan to be put in place to save our post offices had been passed in the Dail."

"The Minister or his government cannot shirk their responsibilities; they must implement this 5-year holding plan as soon as possible in order to give our post offices some chance of survival."

Deputy Nolan stated that she had been in contact with Tom O'Callaghan from the Independent Postmasters Group and that she was fully supportive of the Independent Postmasters Group.

In relation to cases where post offices were closing due to the current uptake of redundancy packages, Deputy Nolan said that it was imperative that, "replacement contracts were offered to people in our communities who were interested in taking up the role."

Deputy Nolan concluded by saying, "everything must be done to ensure that our post office network is protected as our post offices offer a valuable service that we in rural Ireland cannot afford to lose. There is an onus on the government to listen to rural communities who have been ignored and neglected for too long."

