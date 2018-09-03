Tullamore Hospital the worst for patients on trolleys today

The Midlands Regional Hospital in Tullamore the worst hospital in the country for patients on trolleys today according to the latest Trolley Watch figures from the INMO.

The figures show that, as of this morning, 42 patients were awaiting admission to the hospital. Of that figure, 32 were on trolleys while ten were on trolleys on wards.

Nationally there were 393 patients on trolleys with 13 in Mullingar and three in Portlaoise.

Cork University Hospital had 36 patients on trolleys while University Hospital Limerick had 33.