Pedestrian dies following road incident in Offaly

A pedestrian has died after being struck by a car in Offaly just after midnight last night.

Gardaí investigating the road traffic collision on the N420 between Clara and Tullamore, Co Offaly at approximately 12.10am on Sunday, Septemebr 2 are appealing for witnesses.

The collision involving a car and a pedestrian occurred at Muinagh (on the Clara Rd just outside Tullamore). A 38-year-old female pedestrian was seriously injured. She was taken to Tullamore General Hospital where she was later pronounced dead. The male driver of the car (36) was also taken to Tullamore General Hospital for treatment. His injuries are not believed to be serious.

The road at the scene is closed to facilitate the examination of the area by Garda Forensic Collision Investigators and diversions are in place.



Anyone with information or for anyone who may have been on that stretch of road between 11.50pm on September 1 and 12.20am on September 2 is asked to contact Tullamore Garda Station on 057 9327600, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.