Met Eireann weather forecast for tomorrow

According to Met Eireann, we are in for a dry and warm day on Saturday once early cloud clears.

The national forecaster says the day will start rather cloudy and misty but it will be a largely dry day and some sunshine will break through. Feeling warm and humid with highest temperatures between 18 and 22 degrees. Winds will be light southwest or variable.

Saturday night will be mostly dry, but during the night it will become cloudy once again with patches of mist thickening to fog and drizzle. By Sunday morning there'll be light rain on west facing coasts. Lowest temperatures of 12 or 13 degrees and rather humid with light variable or southerly winds.