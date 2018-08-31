Two houses burgled within hours of one another in Offaly town

Gardaí are investigating after two houses were burgled within hours of one another in Offaly on Friday, August 31..

Both incidents occurred in the Ferbane area on Friday morning between 9am and 1pm.

It is understood both houses were unoccupied at the time.

A small amount of cash was taken from one of the houses while there was no report of anything taken in the second house.

Gardaí are advising people in the area to report any suspicious activity to local Gardaí. Enquiries are ongoing.