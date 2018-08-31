JOBS ALERT: Major international company hiring staff for new store in Offaly

A major international company is opening a new outlet in Offaly in October and they are currently looking for staff for a number of positions.

Specsavers will be based in Tullamore and they require staff to fill the following roles.

Lab Technician

Contact Lens Opticians

Dispensing Opticians

Optometrist

Specsavers will provided everything from training and a personal development plan, to excellent benefits and 'unstinting support'.

The successful applicants will be working along side a highly experienced team who will support them every step of the way if they are keen in progress, and potentially develop into the joint venture partner of their own store one day.

Specsavers offer competitive salary packages, and if required, can arrange a relocation package to help you every step of the way.

If you are interested in applying you can email your CV to specsaverstullamore@gmail.com