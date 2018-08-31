Armed gardaí called as woman is injured in Edenderry incident

There was a visible Garda presence in Edenderry on Thursday, August 30, to deal with an 'incident.'

A source told the Offaly Express that, "Gardai, backed up by a regional response unit attended to reports of an incident in Edenderry" on Thursday.

"Gardaí attended a public order incident on JKL St, Edenderry at approximately 10.30am on Thursday. The incident involved a 30-year-old man and a woman in her 20s. The female received minor injuries," the source revealed on Friday.

It's understood the incident related to ongoing tensions between a group of residents in the area.

No arrests were made during the Garda operation.