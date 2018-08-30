Armed Garda presence in Offaly to deal with 'incident'

There was a visible Garda presence in Edenderry on Thursday, August 30, to deal with an 'incident.'

A source told the Offaly Express that, "Gardai, backed up by a regional response unit attended to reports of an incident in Edenderry" on Thursday.

The Garda Armed Response Unit were also in the town as authorities dealt with the situation.

It's understood the operation related to ongoing tensions between a group of residents in the area.

No arrests were made during the Garda operation.