Offaly TD says Post Office closures 'a slap in the face' of rural Ireland

Fianna Fáil TD for Offaly Barry Cowen says that communities in the county are deeply worried for their future and viability as a number of local post offices are set to close in the coming weeks and months.

“The Government is attempting to lay the blame on An Post for the potential closure of post offices in Geashill, Moneygall, Mount Lucas, Pollagh and Walsh Island,” said Deputy Cowen.

“Over the past seven years we have seen the closure of Garda stations, banks and even small schools, as this government forces through its Dublin focused agenda.

“When the An Post restructuring was first announced, there was a lot of hand-wringing by other TDs. They said all would be ok, but as it turns out, the An Post decision to close these post offices seems final.

“As I said previously, postmasters and postmistresses are absolutely entitled to take their redundancy packages. They more than deserve them. However, there is no excuse for An Post not to offer replacement contracts to other people willing to keep the post office open.

“I would urge all those living in these communities who are concerned about the closure of their local post office to take part in the independent review. Information on how to appeal these decisions can be found on the An Post website, www.anpost.ie or in my constituency office. I would be happy to work with any local groups of residents to seek to overturn this decision by An Post.

“The closure of these post offices in Offaly, and across the rest of rural Ireland, is a major threat to the viability of these communities. An Post has been allowed to make these decisions without any regard to the future of these rural communities,” concluded Cowen.