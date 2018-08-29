Offaly man lands €50,000 on scratch card on day of Pope's visit

An Offaly man was feeling blessed at National Lottery HQ today as he picked up a €50,000 prize on a scratch card that he bought on the day of the Pope’s visit!

The lucky player bought his Bingo Times 10 Scratch Card at the Spar shop on Patrick Street Tullamore, on Saturday, as the Pope landed in the country for the start of a two-day visit.

The delighted Offaly man – who has been renting accommodation for several years - said he planned to put some of his winnings aside for a mortgage for a house. He also planned to share some of his good fortune with family.

“This is a fantastic win I am absolutely delighted” he said. “I won’t go wild I will get the train back home and it will be life as normal. But this will be a huge help in getting a mortgage for my first home I am thrilled.”

