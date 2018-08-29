Sinn Féin geography questioned as party visits North Offaly town in Laois!

The Sat-Nav skills of the Sinn Féin social media manager have been questioned after a fairly spectacular blunder on Wednesday morning.

The official Sinn Féin account posted out a message about party leader Mary Lou McDonald's visit to the Laois-Offaly area to meet a number of groups, but their geography was the only issue on the social media agenda.

The post said, "Mary Lou McDonald is in Laois today meeting the Edenderry chamber of commerce to promote and protect the interests of the local business community."

It's worth pointing out that Edenderry is in North Offaly, an area that often laments being 'forgotten' by politicians, having failed to get representation by the election of a TD for the area in the last number of General Elections.

In truth, Mary Lou McDonald was in Edenderry, in Offaly, and Laois during an intensive visit to both counties.

"We'll be meeting a wide variety of community groups across Laois-Offaly discussing rural infrastructure, health services and more," the Party said on Facebook.

We hope they have the Google maps on for the way home!