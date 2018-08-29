Offaly abuse survivor considers revoking baptism following Pope's visit

William Gorry, originally from Daingean, Co. Offaly, has said he is considering revoking his baptism with the Catholic Church following the visit of Pope Francis to Ireland last weekend.

William is an abuse survivor from the Mount Carmel Industrial School in Moate, Co. Westmeath, run by the Sisters of Mercy, in the 1970s.

William was subjected to physical, sexual and mental abuse by priests, nuns and lay staff at the school having been placed in the institution as a young boy. His brother Thomas was also abused as a child and died in Lourdes in 1983.

William was disappointed with the Pope's visit and said, "it was not a rock concert we [abuse survivors] wanted; it was a meaningful apology and action against the perpetrators of abuse."

"It is my strong conviction that given the role of the Church in this shameful chapter of recent Irish history, it must play a practical role in addressing the hurt, distress and the awful damage it has caused and this was not done through the Papal visit," William remarked to the Offaly Express.

"The visit of Pope Francis opened wounds for survivors, families, friends and their supporters as they had to listen to the toll of distress and hurt of the past," he added.

William was unhappy with the nature of the visit and criticised the Taoiseach for not going far enough in his speech at Dublin Castle, and organisers for not inviting survivors to speak openly or even attend events, especially the Papal Mass in the Phoenix Park on Sunday afternoon.

"Pope Francis came to Dublin, met with the President, Taoiseach and many high-profile people in the open, however, he met eight survivors behind closed doors and walls. Where was the openness and transparency here?" William questioned.

"Pope Francis met with Minister for Children Katherine Zappone and she spoke of the mass graves of children in Tuam. This news was met with widespread disgust both in Ireland and abroad. Ms. Zappone asked the Vatican to contribute up to €2.5m as part of reparation for its role in the Tuam Mother and Baby Home," he added.

William questioned the Church on their reaction to such request and also blasted the exclusion of many groups from across the social spectrum.

"Survivors of the different institutions and the LGBT community were not represented equally and their voices were not heard. The Pope met with families and couples, but the LGBT couples and their families were dismissed," William said. This was an issue that profoundly affected William as a gay man in Ireland.

He went on to say, "the Pope spoke of faith, baptism, the Church and forgiveness. I did not hear ab open apology; I did not hear a commitment to zero tolerance to perpetrators or the removal of them from the Church," William fumed.

"He should have said he would support all survivors of abuse by their voices being heard. I have not heard him saying to LGBT community, you are welcome to the house of God and you will be treated equally." William also took issue with comments from the Pope claiming, "there is a lot that can be done through psychiatry" if parents think their children are gay.

As CEO of the Residential Institutional Survivors Network, William says he has "received many calls from survivors over the extent of what last weekend brought upon them; the hurt, upset and recalling of past is horrific and very heart-touching."

"My own personal moment and memory will be a hell of a weekend. The Church now seems to disown me. I just felt we were lost in emotional turmoil and not part of the Papal Visit. It has worsened things for survivors and I am very conscious and concerned for those survivors who are not able to cope with it and may be pushed over the line," William continued.

"I find that I have more difficulties and barriers with the Church that I ever had and that causes added hurt and pain that I should not have to endure. It leads to many questions within me including that of revoking my baptism certificate from the Church."

"That is something very likely now for me, but again, a decision like that may cause more hurt with family and friends," William concluded.