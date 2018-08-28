Five Post Offices to close in Offaly, An Post confirm

An Post has released a list of 159 Post Offices that will close in the coming months, including five in Offaly.

The Post Offices in Geashill, Moneygall, Mount Lucas, Pollagh and Walsh Island have been named as part of the closures list.

Services will be transferred to the nearest alternative Post Office. Customer from Geashill will have to travel over 8km to Daingean.

Moneygall customers will have to go to Dunkerrin, 5.1km away, with the other cnearby branches all located in Tipperary.

Mount Lucas customers face the 5.4km journey to Daingean, Pollagh customers have Ballycumber as their closest option at 7.4km away, while Daingean is yet again the nearest alternative for customers in the closing Walsh Island branch.

The changes will affect post offices all over the country.

An Post says: "All remaining Post Offices will benefit from enhanced services and products, new opening hours and an investment package aimed at improving services for customers, driving customer footfall and attracting a wider demographic to ensure that the post office is not just wanted by communities but is indeed relevant and actually used by all."

Debbie Byrne, managing director of An Post Retail, said, An Post was "committed to ensuring the sustainability and viability of the Post Office network and would move now to offer more new and innovative services to customers through the reconfigured network."

"An Post is very grateful for the contribution of the Postmasters over so many years. We will work with the communities that they have served to ensure that their needs continue to be met by An Post for the future," she added.

"The An Post team has done painstaking work combining business and demographic data with extensive local knowledge to produce a network plan which actively supports the future of rural Ireland."

"We are committed to ensuring a vibrant network for all our customers through investment and the expansion of e-commerce, financial and government services to drive usage and relevancy of the post office in today’s changing environment".