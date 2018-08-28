Offaly election hopeful labels Fine Gael's latest initiative 'laughable'

Laois-Offaly Green Party candidate Pippa Hackett, and the Party’s Spokesperson on Agriculture, Forestry and Heritage, has accused the Fine Gael Government of greenwashing, and described its ‘Green Week’ campaign as “a bad joke.”

Speaking in response to the campaign which was run last week, August 20-24, she said: “In one way, you have to admire the brass neck of Fine Gael to run a ‘Green Week’ environmental campaign, given its appalling record in this area."

"However, the truth remains that this Fine Gael Government has failed completely in addressing important environmental issues, and in tackling climate change. A week-long spin campaign won’t change that.”

“In fact, I’d go as far as to say that this campaign is deeply insulting to those who work so hard to improve and restore our natural environment – many of whom volunteer their time to benefit our environment, not bring about its destruction."

“Even in the short time since the 2016 General Election, Fine Gael, along with support from Fianna Fáil has placed Ireland as the second worst country in Europe on efforts to tackle climate change, which will likely see Irish taxpayers pick up a €600m bill come 2020; Opposed efforts to halt future fossil fuel exploration in Irish territory; Opposed the Green Party’s Waste Reduction Bill; Proposed and passed the ill-named Heritage Bill which will see many endangered bird species threatened with extinction; Opposed Green legislation to ban microbeads and introduce marine protected areas; Cut spending on sustainable travel programmes that support cycling and walking, while continuing to favour motorway construction and urban sprawl over sustainable planning solutions," Pippa explained.



“The Government’s food policies (Food Harvest 2020 & FoodWise 2025) are also environmentally unsustainable. These policies are having a devastating effect on our water quality, our soil fertility, and our biodiversity, as well as driving up our agricultural emissions; and all with little or no benefits for the primary producers - our farmers."

“I believe people in the Midlands want to live in an Ireland that is truly green, and the current Government is just not cutting it. It is vital that we get more green voices into local and national government so that we can drive these growing and ever-important environmental concerns, concerns that affect every single one of us – now and in the future," Pippa concluded.