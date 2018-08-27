REPORTS: Four men seen acting suspiciously in Offaly

Residents are once again on alert in Offaly this evening after reports of potential criminals in the area.

A Garda alert was issued on Monday evening when a Blue Ford Smax with a 07-TS was reported acting suspiciously in the Shannonbridge area.

It's understood the vehicle had up to four men onboard and was driving in and out of people's gardens and yards at around 7pm

Gardai have asked for sightings to be reported locally.

This alert comes just a day after a vehicle and three were reported to be marking houses in the Ferbane area.