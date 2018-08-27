Some Offaly households to be without water until midnight

Some Irish Water customers will be without supply for much of the day in Offaly on Monday, August 27, the utility has warned.

An ESB power outage may cause supply disruptions to Birr and surrounding areas in Co. Offaly, Irish Water told the Offaly Express.

ICrews from both organisations are working to restore supply but water restoration works have an estimated completion time of midnight on Monday night.

If you are affected and need to contact Irish Water about this supply and service alert, please quote this unique alert reference number: OFF025822.