Young cancer survivor to cut her 'Rapunzel' hair for charity in Offaly

A young Portarlington schoolgirl is undertaking an incredible charity event in Offaly to raise funds for Aoibheann's Pink Tie.

Karagh Cahill from Station Court, Portarlington, has herself survived childhood cancer and has decided herself to cut off 14 inches of her beloved hair for the cancer charity.

Karagh was diagnosed with neuroblastoma at the tiny age of 12 weeks old in 2011. After months of treatments, trips to theatre, weekly trips to hospital for dressing changes, bloods and tests, she recovered to the delight of her family.

She is now six years in remission from cancer and a happy-go-lucky schoolgirl enjoying the end of her summer holidays.

As well as raising funds for Aoibheann's Pink Tie, Karagh has decided to donate her hair to the Rapunzel foundation.

The Rapunzel Foundation is a charitable organisation that works to improve the lives of those living with hair loss through fund-raising as well as through hair-raising.

Young Karagh has already raised €710 ahead of a fundraising event in Geashill on September 9. On that day, there will be a display of sports cars, games, music and a food stall.

Karagh's hair will be cut on September 22. You can donate to Karagh's Chairty Chop by clicking here.