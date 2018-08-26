Road works to continue on major Offaly roads this week

Road works will continue on two major Offaly roads this week. Delays are to be expected on both routes.

A stop-go system will be in place on a section of the N80 between Tullamore and Portlaoise until Friday, August 31. The works are taking place outside Killeigh between 7am and 7pm each day.

A section of the N62 between Birr and Roscrea will be closed at Ballyegan & Ballygaddy until Wednesday, August, 29. Traffic Management Diversion will be in operation.