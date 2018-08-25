Former Taoiseach Brian Cowen in attendance as Pope Francis visits Dublin Castle

Former Taoiseach and Offaly TD Brian Cowen is in attendance at Dublin Castle on Saturday as Pope Francis continues his official visit to Ireland.

Pope Francis travelled from the Aras where he met President Michael D Higgins to Dublin Castle just after noon on Saturday.

There he met the Taoiseach Leo Varadkar and will address a gathering which includes former Taoisigh Bertie Ahern and Brian Cowen. The gathering also includes former President Mary McAleese.

The function involves authorities, civil society groups and school children.

The Pope will make his first speech on Irish soil at the event, marking a genuinely historic occasion.

It has been almost 40 years since a Pope visited Ireland in 1979.