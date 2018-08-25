Former Offaly manager on RTE commentary duty for Pope's visit

Former Offaly football manager Paul Rouse is part of RTE's television commentary for the first part of the Pope's visit to Ireland.

Rouse, who headed up Offaly's interim management team over the summer, joined Aine Lawlor on commentary duty as Pope Francis visited the Aras and Michael D Higgins on Saturday morning.

Rouse was involved in his capacity as a noted historian, professer at UCD and social commentator.

He spoke about some of the symbolism of the visit and the events unfolding as Pope Francis signed the official visitor book at the Aras and met with Syrian refugees and families in the gardens.

Pope Francis left the Aras at 12pm and headed towards Dublin Castle to continue his official visit.

He will visit the World Meeting of the Families event at Croke Park on Saturday evening.