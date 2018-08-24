Motorists warned of fire blocking busy Offaly road

Motorists in Offaly are being told to us alternative routes following a fire on the Birr/Kinnitty Rd (R440).

AA Roadwatch report that this route is now blocked by a vehicle which became engulfed in flames.

Emergency Services, including Fire Services and Gardaí were called to the scene at lunchtime. It's understood the fire occurred on a trailer and no injuries have been reported.

The incident has prompted authorities to advise people to avoid the area.

The road is blocked at Killawn while emergency services deal with the fire.