Tributes paid as beloved Offaly publican passes away

Tributes have been paid this week following the death of legendary Offaly publican Breda Dempsey.

Breda and her husband Gus ran Dempseys Pub in Cadamstown for many decades, and having passed away in her 90s, breda became a much loved and well-known figure in the locality.

Pre-deceased by her husband, Breda died peacefully on Wednesday, August 22 at the Midland Regional Hospital, Tullamore.

She will be very sadly missed by her sorrowing family, James, Alo, Tim, Anne Marie, and Austin, sister-in-law Veronica, grandchildren Bridget, Nora, Denise, Peter, James, Teresa, Serena, Vincent, Thomás, Michael, Kevin, and Andrew.

Breda's son Austin took to social media on Wednesday morning to deliver the sad news. Posting a photograph of himself with his beloved mother, he wrote: "We lost this lovely woman early this morning. She will never be forgotten, she was a fantastic mother. May she rest in peace."

Hundreds of people reacted to the news, delivering tributes and condolences on social media. Offaly TD Carol Nolan said, "I'm very sorry to hear that Austin, your Mam was a lovely lady, may she rest in peace."

Neighbour Jack Ryan said, "Our condolences to the whole family. She was a great neighbour and a fantastic woman."

Sharing fond memories, Noelle Kennedy commented, "I always remember her when I was small. She was always so very kind to me."

Colleen O'Mahony echoed the sentiments, saying, "We will forever cherish the memories we have of her visits to Canada."

Trisha Deegan Ryan said, "She was a great woman and very good to so many children throughout the years, always said hello when we walked passed. She is reunited with Gus after many years."

In this week's Leinster Express, the writer of the Camross notes reflected their community's regret at Breda's passing. "The couple [Breda and Gus] ran the only watering hole in this beautiful village in the heart of the Slieve Blooms for many years and attracted thirsty customers from all over the counties of Laois and Offaly as well as tourists from many other faraway places," they wrote.

"She will be sadly missed by her extended family, great neighbours, friends and the many customers who enjoyed her company over many years in her cosy drinking establishment," they concluded.

Funeral Arrangements

Reposing at Lawless's Funeral Home, Mucklagh, Tullamore on Friday from 4pm with Rosary at 8pm. Her remains will leave Lawless's Funeral Home on Saturday at 1pmarriving to St. Luna's Church, Cadamstown, for 2pm Funeral Mass. Burial afterwards in St. Flannan's Cemetery, Kinnitty. Funeral Home private on Saturday morning, Please.

May She Rest in Peace.