Man airlifted to hospital after workplace accident in the Midlands

A staff member at a Midlands based firm was airlifted to hospital following an industrial accident yesterday afternoon.

The incident occurred at a firm in Longford and the man, who is in his 30s, was transferred to University Hospital Galway for treatment to a leg related injury.

It's understood the worker sustained the injury after becoming trapped under a slab yesterday morning.

Emergency services attended the scene shortly afterwards before the young man was brought away by air ambulance personnel.

The business concerned confirmed this morning that an employee had been airlifted following an incident on its premises yesterday.