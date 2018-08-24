Gardaí appeal for witnesses after Offaly man is killed in tragic road crash

Gardaí have this morning renewed their appeal for witnesses to a fatal collision that killed an Offaly motorcyclist on the R445 near Monasterevin, Kildare on Friday last, August 17.

The collision occurred at approximately 2.15pm and involved a black Isuzu crew cab 4x4 vehicle and a motorcyclist.

Christopher Fitzgerald, aged in his 50s, was taken by ambulance to Naas General Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Although originally from Finglas in Dublin, Christopher had been living with his family in the Walsh Island area of Offaly.

Investigating Gardaí are appealing for witnesses or anyone with information or drivers who may have ‘Dash Cam’ footage to contact Kildare Garda Station on 045-521222, the Garda Confidential Line 1 800 666 111 or any Garda Station.

They are particularly anxious to speak to the driver of a silver Nissan Micra which was travelling behind the Isuzu in the direction of Monasterevin.