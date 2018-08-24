Permission sought to construct six additional houses in existing housing development in Offaly
An application is set to be lodged with Offaly County Council to add construct six additional houses in an existing housing development in the county.
Permission is being sought for development at 70 to 75 Teegan Court, Screggan, Tullamore.
The development will consist of six two storey houses, each with a garage. The application is being lodged by Joe Keyes.
