Man hospitalised after Offaly pub stabbing

Gardai in Tullamore have made an arrest following a stabbing at a pub in the town on Thursday evening, August 23.

The Offaly Express has learned that a man was injured after being stabbed by another man at a pub on Church Street in Tullamore between 9pm and 10pm on Thursday.

Gardai were alerted to the scene and upon arrival arrested the suspected perpetrator.

He was taken to Tullamore Garda Station while the victim, whose age is unconfirmed, was transferred to Tullamore Hospital.

A source confirmed that he is being treated for his injuries but is in a stable condition.

Gardai continue to probe the circumstances of the incident and witnesses can contact Tullamore Garda Station.