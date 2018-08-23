Offaly abuse survivor braced for 'difficult weekend' during Pope's visit

William Gorry, originally from Daingean, Co. Offaly, has said this weekend will be "a difficult one" for him as a survivor of clerical and industrial abuse.

In an interview with the Offaly Express last year, William described to us the horror of his experience at the Mount Carmel Industrial School in Moate, Co. Westmeath, run by the Sisters of Mercy, in the 1970s.

At that time, William spoke of the physical, sexual and mental abuse he suffered at the hands of priests, nuns and lay staff at the school having been placed in the institution as a young boy.

"I was baptised, had my first holy communion and confirmation by the Church, I was taken from my family and into the care of the church," William said this week.

"My brother Thomas was only five years of age and severely disabled when we were taken into care. He was also sexually abused by priests and lay people. This I witnessed with my own eyes," William revealed.

Thomas was taken to Lourdes in May 1983, where he passed away. "I believe Thomas, my dearest brother and friend, did

not want to return home to what he was enduring with this sexual abuse. Ever since, this haunts me, how I don’t have a brother with me, a brother that was so special, and knowing how much I miss him."

Ahead of the Pope's visit to Ireland, which coincides with the World Meeting of the Familes in Dublin this weekend, William expressed his wish for the Pope and the Church to do more to acknowledge "the abuse of power and the abuse of conscience perpetrated by a significant number of clerics and consecrated persons, crimes that inflicted a deep wound of pain and powerlessness amongst victims and our families."

"While the Holy Father admits this, it has left thousands of victims suffering, lost, helpless and in pain, carrying and wearing their past throughout their lives."

"If it is as the Pope says, 'the pain of the victims and their families and so it is urgent that we once more reaffirm our commitment to ensure the protection of minors and of vulnerable adults,' then the church must prove and show this by getting rid of the clerics that perpetrated these crimes from the church," William commented.

"It has taken the Church and the Vatican seventy years to realise the extent of abuse cases from the past. The loss of many victims to our families, friends and communities that left us to live outside Ireland, the ones who have passed away, committed suicide, and been silenced and afraid, has been a huge burden for many."

The Pope recently said, “with shame and repentance that we were not where we should have been, that we did not act in a timely manner, realising the magnitude and the gravity of the damage done to so many lives. We showed no care for the little ones, we abandoned them."

William told the Offaly Express this week that he now questions whether the Holy Father is going to have a zero tolerance approach and make all those who perpetrate or cover up these crimes accountable.

"Is he going to lead church, where it should be without delay and if so how? Will he welcome many who have been unwelcome to God's house, including those of the LGBT community? Will he treat every individual citizen equally and not as a sinner every day of their life? Will he encourage hope and faith to many who need it? Will he support and help victims who have spoken out about the truth of what has happened?" William questioned.

William said that while victims want this solidarity displayed by the Pope in recent months, he said they also want justice to "rescue the suffering and pain endured by all, bringing light and hope to so many lives that have been darkened."

"We need consultation talks for all survivors, led by survivors for survivors, ensuring that their voices are heard in a safe environment. In this way we get to know their needs and it supports those that are very ill and coming to end of life."

"I feel Pope Francis should give a meaningful apology in the open on Sunday, August 26 next in the Phoenix Park," William continued.

"He needs to assure people that there is going to be change within the church, that there will be no more hush, cover ups and silence; that he will apply the sanctions necessary for the future of church and survivors."

Speaking as a gay man, William said the Pope "should also welcome everyone back to the house of God, irrelevant of their status."

"At 22 years of age, I became a gay man, someone the church viewed as a sinner every day of my life. It has not accepted me or welcomed people like me to the church equally. If I ever wanted to marry and have church ceremony it would not be allowed or welcomed. We have not been treated as human beings by church," William added.

"When my life comes to end will the church have a mass and accept my body? Yes. Where is there sense to this?" William continued. He says that having the Church baptise him, give him communion, confirmation and burial and yet not accept him during his life as an abuse survivor and a gay man lacks logic and "causes great hurt and distress to me and my life."

William has unsuccessfully requested a meeting with Pope Francis, having had his request passed around various levels of the Church and the World Meeting of the Families organisers. He feels the Pope should meet survivors of clerical abuse to discuss resolution talks that he has been fighting for after founding the Residential Institutional Survivors Network in November of 2017.

RISN is survivor network, led by survivors for survivors. RISN has grown with fellow survivors in numbers and supports. "We hear and see the untold hurt, distress and damage caused to survivors, both physically and mentally, as well as the ill-treatment and re-abuse that has been caused by the Church, State, redress board, and Caranua," William explained.

"The Minister for Education, Richard Bruton, who has given written agreement to consultation talks with me since November 2017 last, has been reneging and delaying on these talks before the winding down of Caranua and the Papal visit,

avoiding the voices of survivors being heard," William claimed.

"Maybe the Pope could support and encourage within his meeting with the Taoiseach, the importance of having these consultations talks by RIS, led by survivors for survivors as agreed."



"This weekend is one that will bring a lot of the past back up in many ways, and will be emotional and distressing for us [survivors]," William said.

"RISN hopes that Pope Francis will endeavour to bring and leave a meaningful public apology, will meet with survivors, listen to them, giving hope, light and relief in his words of zero tolerance and the changing nature of the church, and express his support and willingness to help all survivors."