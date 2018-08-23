Tributes paid to Offaly 'gentleman' after untimely death

Tributes have been paid to Tullamore man Leon Wade after his untimely death this week.

Car enthusiast Leon passed away peacefully on Tuesday after a battle with cancer, and will be sadly missed by his loving mother Joan, sisters Shanara and Ellie, his partner Sarah, Joan's partner Alo, Shanara's partner Billy, aunts, uncles, cousins, relatives and many many friends.

Many of those friends have been paying their tributes on social media, noting Leon's big heart and sense of humour.

Neighbour and friends Laurie Lowbridge wrote: "I seriously can’t come to terms with this at all, why does this world have to be so cruel, why does god take such good people, people who deserve to live their lives to the fullest, my heart absolutely breaks for your family, girlriend Sarah and your close friends."

"You and your family were the best neighbors we could ask for throughout all these years, absolutely lovely people and you were nothing but a gentleman, all the memories we have. Even at your sickest you came outside to chat and have a laugh, giving ice pops to Sophia, you never lost that sense of humour which was so amazing to me," she added.

‎Kelli Appezzato‎ wrote, "Leon, we’re going to miss your banter, funny jokes and car videos in our group chat. You were the only guy who could ever put up with us older women and we loved you like a son. We’re devastated to lose you from our little group of Mad Hatters. Joan and Sarah please know that we are all thinking of you and surrounding you with love and strength. From all of your fellow sarcoma warriors."

Elaine Ni Aodhagain commented, "One of the nicest guys you could ever chat to, such a genuinely lovely lad. My Heart goes out to his mam, sisters and Sarah. Rest in peace Leon Wade, you will be missed by so many."

Funeral Arrangements

Reposing at his home on Thursday from 2pm until Rosary that night at 8pm. Removal on Friday morning to the Church of the Assumption, Tullamore, arriving for Funeral Mass at 10am. Burial after Mass in St Colmcille's Cemetery, Durrow. House Private on Friday morning, please.

May he rest in peace.