Sponsors announced for Offaly cycle in aid of Special Olympics Ireland

Special Olympics Ireland were delighted to welcome Swift Scaffolding onboard this week as the new principle sponsor for the 6th Annual Sean Kelly Tour of the Midlands cycle taking place in Tullamore on September 30.

Joining the launch was legendary cyclist Sean Kelly and local Team Ireland Special Olympic Athlete Oisin Feery to launch the partnership.

The Sean Kelly Tour of the Midlands in aid of Special Olympics Ireland offers the chance to ride with world champion cyclist Sean Kelly over three routes catering for advanced, intermediate and leisure cyclists; starting with the 120km Kelly Slieve Bloom across the Slieve Bloom Mountains, then followed by the 80km and 90km Kelly Cut at the base of the mountain and the 5km Kelly Family Spin at 11am.

Swift Scaffolding provide a nationwide access service. They offer a specialist approach for bespoke or sensitive projects using tube & fitting mainly in the industrial & pharmaceutical industries. Equally they work with system scaffold to meet the needs of their clients in the restoration ,conservation & construction sectors.

Matt Senior, Director with Swift Scaffolding said: “The Sean Kelly Cycle has been an annual success in the Midlands for years and this year with it supporting Special Olympics Ireland we were delighted to come onboard to help change the lives of athletes with an intellectual disability all over our local community and further afield."

"We are delighted to work with Special Olympics Ireland and Sean Kelly on this great event as we see the huge benefits the proceeds made from events like this one have on local Special Olympics Athletes like Tullamore’s own Oisin Feery across our communities.”

Special Olympics Ireland is a sports organisation for people with intellectual disabilities, offering year round training and competition opportunities in over 15 sports. Their vision is for every person with a learning disability to have the opportunity to participate in high quality sport and development activities in their local community, that bring life-changing experiences of increased skills, self-confidence and joy.

Eoin Treanor, Fundraising Coordinator for Special Olympics in Leinster, said: “We are delighted with this magnificent support from the locality for the Sean Kelly Cycle and we are thrilled to welcome Swift Scaffolding Ltd. onboard as our main event sponsors. The people of Co. Offaly and Co. Laois have been amazing in their support of Special Olympics and the backing of Swift Scaffolding Ltd. is yet another indication of the value Special Olympics holds in local communities across the area.”

Registration is still open to take part in this popular event, to register online simply visit specialolympics.ie/UpcomingEve nts or for more information please contact Eoin on eoin.treanor@specialolympics.ie for all the details.

Discounts are available for groups of over five people and all cyclists will receive an event t shirt, refreshments and a hot lunch on the day with a bespoke Sean Kelly signed cycling jersey for anyone that raises €100 for Special Olympics.