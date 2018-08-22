Offaly TD says 'recovery hasn't reached Offaly' on foot of damning report

Fianna Fáil TD for Offaly Barry Cowen says the latest report from Geo-Directory on commercial vacancy rates is further evidence that the recovery has not reached Offaly. The report reveals that 15.3% of all commercial properties are lying idle.

Deputy Cowen said, “The findings of this report will come as no surprise to anyone living in Offaly. Despite proclamations from government Ministers that the recovery is being felt across the country, the reality in the Midlands and in many rural areas, is that many communities have been left behind. Edenderry, for example, has one of the highest vacancy rates in the country, at 27%."

“Rural towns are struggling, and while the situation may be much improved in Dublin, the effects of any economic boom are not being felt in Offaly," Cowen continued.

“Fianna Fáil is working to develop new, innovative proposals to stimulate the regeneration of Ireland’s small towns and villages."

“The last seven years have seen Fine Gael preside over a two-tier recovery that has led to the near demise of rural Ireland. Enough is enough,” concluded Deputy Cowen.