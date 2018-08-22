Nolan: 'Government must prioritise poverty and disability in budget'

Independent TD for Offaly Carol Nolan has stated that both poverty and disability must be given the highest possible priority in the forthcoming budget deliberations.

Speaking today from the constituency, the she stated that, "growing gaps in income; an inadequate standard of living and limited opportunities are pushing many people deeper into poverty."

Deputy Nolan was responding to pre-budget submissions to Government from a number of support agencies including the Society of St Vincent de Paul (SVP) and the Rehab Group.

Deputy Nolan stressed that, “the evidence is stark and there is no doubt that the number of people living in consistent poverty and the number of newly impoverished, is increasing."

"Incomes have dropped; the number of people qualifying for social housing has increased dramatically even though the criteria hasn’t changed; tens of thousands of lone parents are living in consistent poverty and countless families cannot afford to heat their homes in the Winter."

"If this Government doesn’t prioritise the issue of poverty in the short-term it will be complicit creating a legacy of destitution for many families which will last for decades," Carol continued.

The Offaly TD was referencing the SVP document ‘Bridging the Gap’ which charts a fall of 15% in income for the lowest income households and an increase of 25% in the number of working households qualifying for social housing.

The document also shows that approximately 50,000 of Ireland’s 280,000 Lone Parent households have been living in consistent poverty and the number of people who cannot afford adequate heating has increased by 145%.

“Ireland’s poor have borne the brunt of almost a decade of austerity,” continued Deputy Nolan, “and those with a disability have even greater suffer additional distress."

"At a time when the jobless rate of 5% is the lowest since 2007, this Government is failing to create opportunities for the most impoverished and disabled to access job opportunities, training and education."

"The education outcomes for disadvantaged families are most worrying with school children performing poorly in literacy and numeracy and very few progressing to third level.”

Deputy Nolan concluded: “Budget 2019 must place the highest priority on the poorest and weakest in our society and Government must make its best effort to lift them out of the poverty and destitution."

"This will require additional support packages for those with a disability and investment in social housing. I will be taking every opportunity to advocate for these changes over the coming months."