Stop go systems in place on busy Offaly roads

Two stop go systems are in place on busy roads in Offaly to facilitate works.

Works are in place on the N80 outside Killeigh. They will be in place from 7am to 7pm each day and are expected to continue until Friday, August 31.

Works are also in place on the N62 between Roscrea and Birr at Sharavogue. These works are in place between 8am and 7pm each day and are expected to continued until Friday, August 24.

Delays are to be expected in the both areas, particularly in the morning and evening.