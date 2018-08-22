Missing midlands teenagers found safe and well
Two teenagers missing from the Midlands have been found safe and well.
Hannah Hughes and Janelle Quinn have both been found safe, gardaí confirmed. They thanked the public for their assistance.
Gardaí in Athlone has sought information from the public in tracing the whereabouts of missing teens Janelle Quinn and Hannah Hughes after they were reported missing to Gardaí on the 15/8/2018.
