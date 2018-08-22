Leahy: Offaly Post Office closure another example of 'lights being turned off' in rural Ireland

Renua leader and Offaly County Councillor John Leahy has said, "the closure of Devery's Post Office in Pollough is another example of how the lights are being turned off in rural Ireland by this government."

"It is regrettable that Pullough Post Offices is about to close in the coming months. Devery’s Post Office has given so much service to the people of the area for years. It’s another example of services dissipating from Rural Ireland," he said.

"An Post have publically marked the card for Government over several years with various reports about future closures but no intervention or solutions have been offered. Instead they allow public outrage to happen knowing that they will weather the storm after a few days with no consequence."

"Every Rural Representative knows the value of a Rural Post Office but yet calls for additional services to enhance Post Offices in Rural communities and make them financially viable to operate is just a mere promise never to be delivered, Leahy continued.

"With so many incentives to have payments such as welfare and pensions paid directly into recipients bank account and the added bonus of online banking it was always going to affect Rural Post Offices. A business needs footfall and areas such as Pullough has seen very little population growth over the last 20 years. Pullough is not unique, so why nationally is there not a greater effort to protect Rural Communities and services – we pay taxes as well."

"I have witnessed and worked with a small group of volunteers who stood up and lead the way in establishing a Community based shop in Pullough which celebrated its first anniversary in July this year. This was a massive Community project and is only 1 of 7 Community Shops Nationally, with the objective of keeping a vital service in the Community alive. It is completely devastating for the Community after jumping one hurdle only to be faced with another knock back."

"Ordinary hard working volunteers can’t always be the primary leaders in a Community. There needs to be greater intervention to give people hope and pride in the Communities they live in," John concluded.