One of two teenage girls missing from the Midlands found safe and well

Gardaí in Athlone have said that one of the two girls reported missing on Monday have been found safe and well.

Janelle Quinn has been located and Gardaí wish to thank the public for their assistance.

However, they are still seeking assistance from the public in tracing the whereabouts of missing Hannah Hughes, pictured on the left in the above image. She was reported missing to Gardaí on August 15.

Hannah (16) is described as 5ft 2’, with long red hair. When last seen she was wearing a short length peach hoodie, pink and black leggings, pink Nike Air Max runners and a black jacket.

She is thought to be in the Dublin area.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Athlone Garda Station 090-6498550 or the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111.